Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte welcomes fight with David Haye

Dillian Whyte still has a burning desire to ‘smash’ David Haye and welcomed the former world champion to come out of retirement for a future fight.

The Brixton man has finally agreed a heavyweight rematch against Dereck Chisora at The O2 on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Haye recently becoming the new manager for his bitter rival.

Whyte sparred with Haye in the past and would happily share the ring again with the 38-year-old, who called time on his career after losing a second fight with Tony Bellew in May.

David Haye is now guiding Chisora's career after retiring from boxing

"The option is there, if he wants it, after I beat Chisora," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He can roll the dice one last time. I would smash David.

"I wanted the fight from years ago. He looks like he's a light-heavyweight now."

Chisora revealed how he tried to interact with Whyte through private messages on their social media accounts, but 'The Body Snatcher' says his fellow Londoner was simply trying to incite him.

"Dereck Chisora, he prides himself on trying to freak people out, and being unpredictable, but every time he tries, he doesn't affect me at all," said Whyte.

"I just said to him 'I don't want to speak to you on DM, because you are famous for putting up a screenshot of people's messages and posting them.'

"That's a snitch, and you know what happens to snitches."

