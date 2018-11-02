Eddie Hearn wants to see proof of Deontay Wilder's popularity before he adjusts Anthony Joshua deal

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to see proof of Deontay Wilder's popularity before he adjusts the Anthony Joshua deal and could have an "agreement in place" for alternative opponent Dillian Whyte.

WBC champion Wilder is preparing for his next title defence against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on December 1, with Hearn waiting to see whether the American will stay on course for a potential Wembley fight with Joshua at Wembley on April 13.

Wilder has called for a 50-50 purse split with Joshua, but Hearn believes the American must firstly justify his worth by drawing in a big audience for the Fury fight.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on December 1

"I think they'll want to see how the numbers do," said Hearn, who has not held any talks with Wilder's team over the last 10 days.

"It [disappointing sales] probably makes it harder, because we look at it and say - 'Look, you're not a draw'.

"I actually want it to do better than do worse, because if it does bad, he has zero bargaining position. If it does well, then we'll accept that. If it does over a million buys, then we will have to look closer to 50-50.

Joshua defeated Alexander Povetkin in front of another huge crowd at Wembley in September

"I just want to make progress. Just have a chat. I don't expect them to sign the fight before December 1.

"But the problem is, if we start after December, we've got to go through a process that we could be going through now. A bit frustrating."

Joshua, the reigning WBA 'super', IBF and WBO champion, has confirmed that Whyte could receive a rematch, if he cannot reach an agreement with Wilder.

Whyte resumes his rivalry with Dereck Chisora in a rematch on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Whyte will next face Dereck Chisora in their second fight on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Hearn will seek to thrash out terms with the Brixton man for the Joshua bout, even before he steps into the ring next month.

"Ultimately, because of the lateness of the fight, we would want an agreement in place with Dillian Whyte, probably going into this fight, for April 13, if we get to a stage where the Wilder fight is not happening," said Hearn.

"We would like to tie this up, because we don't really want to wait until December 22."

Asked about an agreement before December 22, Hearn added. "Yeah, definitely, but obviously subject to him winning, and that's the pressure, really."