Usyk vs Bellew: Adonis Stevenson wants to face Tony Bellew if he beats Oleksandr Usyk

Adonis Stevenson will offer Tony Bellew a rematch if he wins Saturday's fight

Adonis Stevenson says he will move up and give Tony Bellew a rematch if he can overcome Oleksandr Usyk and become undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Stevenson, the WBC light-heavyweight champion is one of two professional fighters to defeat 'Bomber', stopping him in the sixth round of their title challenge back in 2013.

Stevenson stopped Tony Bellew in the sixth round back in 2013

Bellew insists his undisputed battle with Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday, will be his final fight, but has always wanted to avenge his loss to 'Superman', who would gladly move up a weight to fight him again, for all four major world titles.

"I don't have anything against Bellew but I do know he always talks ****, though," Stevenson exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I love that about him, but I would like it if he wins. If he does win, I can fight him up at cruiserweight and beat him as a cruiserweight for the titles.

Tony Bellew impressed Adonis Stevenson when they met at light-heavyweight

"If I can fight for all four belts, I would like it. I would prefer to fight for them at catchweight, but I am the lineal champion at light-heavyweight, so I would like four more belts."

Stevenson is making the 10th defence of his WBC light-heavyweight title in Quebec City, Canada, on December 1, against another unbeaten Ukraine fighter, Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

The 41-year-old is promising to "go for the knockout" and although he expects Usyk to remain unbeaten at Manchester Arena, he has warned the champion that he can't afford to take Bellew lightly.

"Bellew is a good boxer, a very intelligent boxer," said Stevenson.

"When I boxed him I saw that. He is a good boxer, had good movement and he can put pressure on. He is a sneaky boxer as well but I do believe Usyk has the edge. He does everything well and he is a good technical boxer, too, and plus he is a southpaw.

"But Bellew is bigger and I think he should fight Usyk on the inside. I don't think it's easy for Usyk because he is still learning.

Adonis Stevenson believes Oleksandr Usyk will outbox Tony Bellew at distance

"He has to pull and push him, make him feel like it's a new experience. If he doesn't and stays outside to box Usyk, it's not good. He is a southpaw and like me, he can box.

"Usyk has the edge. He won the big World Boxing Super Series tournament and I think he will give Bellew the 'L'."

