Josh Taylor eases past Ryan Martin with seventh round TKO
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 03/11/18 11:12pm
Josh Taylor put in a powerful performance to defeat Ryan Martin in Glasgow with a seventh-round stoppage.
Taylor was dominant in the super-lightweight quarter-final and sent his opponent down to the canvas.
The 27-year-old from Prestonpans took his time to get going but when he floored his previously unbeaten opponent with a left to the head and a left to the body.
Referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to call a halt to the fight, with two minutes 21 seconds of the seventh round gone.
Taylor, who extended his unbeaten record to 14-0-0 and who held on to his WBC Silver championship belt, will take on new IBF super-lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk in the next stage of the eight-fighter tournament in his quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.