Usyk vs Bellew: Oleksandr Usyk lands in Britain ahead of Saturday's fight with Tony Bellew

0:43 Oleksandr Usyk warned Tony Bellew that the time for talking is nearly over Oleksandr Usyk warned Tony Bellew that the time for talking is nearly over

Oleksandr Usyk has arrived in Britain, just a few days away from his battle with Tony Bellew for all the world cruiserweight titles in Manchester.

The Ukrainian is the division's undisputed champion and will also put his 15-fight unbeaten record on the line against Bellew this Saturday night at Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

After two wins over David Haye at heavyweight, Bellew has moved down in weight to challenge Usyk, who warned the Merseysider that he will not be drawn into a war of words in fight week.

0:36 Usyk says Bellew will play by his 'rules' on Saturday Usyk says Bellew will play by his 'rules' on Saturday

"I watched the two fights and the first fight I was for Tony, even though the bookmakers were against him, and nothing really showed that Tony would win," Usyk told Sky Sports.

"During the second fight, I knew Tony would win.

"He talks a lot. He thinks that he plays his game, but this is the game of my rules."

Bellew has vowed to expose Usyk's flaws then "break his heart" when the first bell rings at the weekend.

0:59 'Bomber' says he'll break the heart and spirit of Usyk 'Bomber' says he'll break the heart and spirit of Usyk

"I'm going to beat him - I don't care what you say, I don't care what you think. I'm going to find a way," said Bellew.

"Believe you me, I will get to Oleksandr Usyk and break his heart and take his soul."

