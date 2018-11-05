Usyk vs Bellew: Luke Campbell still hopes to fight Anthony Crolla in British lightweight showdown

Campbell and Crolla both sit on the brink of world title shots

Luke Campbell still wants to fight Anthony Crolla and hopes to meet his fellow Brit in a potential world title showdown next year.

The two lightweights both sit on the brink of challenging for world honours with Campbell mandatory for the WBC crown while Crolla can secure the same position with the WBA this Saturday night.

I'd be happy to go to Manchester or if it's in the summertime, I'm sure he would be happy to come to the KC stadium and we can have a massive outdoors event in Hull. Luke Campbell

The Mancunian favourite, a former world champion at 135lbs, takes on Daud Yordan in a final eliminator on the Usyk-Bellew bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Campbell hopes 'Million Dollar' notches up another victory and stays on course for a 2019 British battle.

"I've not seen too much of Yordan and whether he'll be tough competition but I know he's a come-forward fighter, I still expect Crolla to win though," Campbell exclusively told Sky Sports.

"He [Crolla] has gone down the WBA route and wants a world title shot. It's a shame because we potentially had a huge UK fight there between us and hopefully it can still happen down the line.

"I do believe that it's a really good fight for UK fans, a great clash of styles. We both want world titles though and maybe he wants to fight me once I'm a world champion.

"He's got a big following, I've got a big following, and we're both sitting right near the top of the division, it makes sense to fight.

Campbell impressively avenged his defeat to Yvan Mendy to become mandatory challenger with the WBC.

"I'd be happy to go to Manchester or if it's in the summertime, I'm sure he would be happy to come to the KC stadium and we can have a massive outdoors event in Hull."

The WBC world title is currently held by Mikey Garcia while brilliant Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko is the WBA king.

