Usyk vs Bellew: Callum Smith has set his sights on 'big guns' such as Andre Ward and Gennady Golovkin

Callum Smith's preferred opponent is Andre Ward if his Anfield dream can be realised.

Smith won the WBA 'super' super-middleweight belt, and the World Boxing Super Series final, against George Groves in September and now wants to return home to Liverpool for a title defence.

"We're after the big guns - [Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez], Andre Ward is the preferred one, we'd love to get him out of retirement," Smith's trainer Joe Gallagher said.

"Gennady Golovkin is another one. Badou Jack, Adonis Stevenson."

Smith's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that initial contact has been made with Golovkin, whose lengthy middleweight title reign was recently ended in a rematch against Canelo.

Ward, meanwhile, announced his retirement after consecutive wins over Sergey Kovalev made him a two-weight world champion with a 32-0 record.

Callum Smith knocked out George Groves to win the WBSS final

"I want to test myself against the best to see how good I really am," Smith said.

"I believe the future is bright. There are big names in my division or around my division.

"I have unfinished business at super-middle before I move to 175lbs."

Tony Bellew won a cruiserweight world title at Everton's stadium

Liverpool's football stadium has never hosted a boxing match but Smith aims to replicate Tony Bellew, who won a world title at Goodison Park in 2016.

"Anfield has been denied the big fight," Gallagher added. "We've been fortunate in Manchester. Tony has done Goodison Park. Now the red side of Liverpool needs their night."

