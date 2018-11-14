Miller vs Dinu: Claressa Shields says Katie Taylor is nearest rival for No 1 spot in women's boxing

Claressa Shields can win another world title this weekend, live on Sky Sports

Claressa Shields is competing with Katie Taylor to become No 1 in women’s boxing as she targets a third world middleweight title at the weekend.

The 23-year-old American can add the vacant WBC belt to her IBF and WBA titles when he she faces Scotland's Hannah Rankin in Kansas, with Jarrell Miller, Brandon Rios and Gabriel Rosado on the same bill in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist, Shields claimed two world titles at super-middleweight in just her fourth fight before moving down to dominate the lower division, and believes she stands at the summit of her sport, along with Ireland's unified lightweight champion Taylor.

"Katie Taylor is a great fighter, she's really good," Shields told Sky Sports. "She's fast, she's strong, she's dominating all her fights.

People may like her style better, people might like my style better, but we're definitely one and two. Claressa Shields

"I think we have a different boxing style. We're similar in some ways, but we have different styles. I think I'm more aggressive than she is, but she's still aggressive and dominates fights, just as I do.

"I think that would be a dream match-up, but too bad we're too far apart in weight The lowest I'll go is 154[lbs], and I think the highest she'll ever go is probably 140[lbs].

Katie Taylor holds two world titles at lightweight

"I don't think the fight will ever be made, but me and her are definitely neck and neck as far as people may like her style better, people might like my style better, but we're definitely one and two."

Shields has even received the support of rapper 50 Cent, who put up a video of her emotional post-fight interview at the Rio Games after she claimed a second gold.

"I've met 50 Cent in person, he knows who I am," said Shields. "I'm just happy that I was able to spread some positive vibes out there to people, and I'm happy that he's brought more attention to women's boxing, especially right now with my fight coming up.

"Absolutely, he can come and watch me, 100 per cent."

Rankin is standing in the way of Shields, who hopes to deliver another emphatic victory to set up a showdown with WBO title holder Christina Hammer for the right to become undisputed middleweight champion.

The unbeaten American faces Scotland's Hannah Rankin in Kansas

"I'll have the majority of the belts and it will make me feel a lot better," said Shields. "I'm working towards being undisputed.

"I'm going to fight her like she's a world champion. Like I would fight anybody else who I want to beat. I'm not going to fight any less hard than I would Christina Hammer, so I'm looking forward to it."

Asked about a future fight with Hammer, she added: "I think it's a fight that is inevitable to happen.

Christina Hammer is the rival champion to Shields at middleweight

"It's supposed to happen in the first quarter of next year, so hopefully before March, or during the month of March next year, when she should be able to get fit again.

"That's one of the fights that should happen. That's what we are looking forward to."

Watch Claressa Shields vs Hannah Rankin for the WBA, IBF and WBC titles, with Jarrell Miller vs Bogdan Dinu and Brandon Rios vs Ramon Alvarez, in Kansas, Sunday November 18, from 2am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.