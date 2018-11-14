Kell Brook's long-awaited fight with Amir Khan will happen now or never, says Johnny Nelson

Amir Khan has voiced his desire for a massive domestic clash against Kell Brook

Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson spoke with Kell Brook at the weekend and believes it's 'now or never' for the long-awaited fight with Amir Khan.

I did see Kell in Manchester and he looked in excellent shape. He's happy, comfortable and rejuvenated. He wanted to be away in the sun training, because that's where he can concentrate the most, train the most.

When you hear a fighter talk like that, it's like he's reborn. Before that conversation, the way Kell talked about the fight game, I thought you've probably got a year left. But now he's talking like a hungry fighter all over again. He's talking past Amir Khan, and he's trying to get those big names.

Brook is not working with long-term trainer Dom Ingle for his next fight

If it's Khan, don't be surprised to see the reappearance of Dom Ingle in the corner. What works for Kell, he has to be away in training camp, he loves that lifestyle. I also get Dominic's point of view, he's got a gym to run and has other fighters to take care of. There's no bad blood, it's all good.

It's got to be now or never, because it's the biggest fight out there for both of them. Johnny Nelson

I did speak to Kell about the Khan fight and he said "Khan's here, I'm going to put it on him". Amir Khan is a lot more media savvy than Kell, so he'll be able to out-talk, outfox Kell when it comes to that side of it. At times when they have clashed in front of the camera, Khan has been too sharp for him with his mouth, and Kell's been too polite.

WATCH! @SpecialKBrook and @amirkingkhan were deep in conversation at Manchester Arena on Saturday... and seemed to come to an agreement 🤔 https://t.co/TvklOrGwZ6 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 14, 2018

I've said "Kell, you can't do that, be the Kell in the gym, be the Kell with your mates". That personality when it comes out, people will think, 'what's going on here?' I'm not quite sure what was said between them, but rumours are they shook on it.

'The Special One' returns against Michael Zerafa on December 8, live on Sky Sports

It's got to be now or never, because it's the biggest fight out there for both of them. Khan has said he wanted his next fight to be against Manny Pacquiao, but that's not happening. This fight can happen in March, but it's all about them finally signing on the dotted line.