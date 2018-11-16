Boxer Caroline Dubois named SportsAid One-to-Watch winner

Caroline Dubois was named the winner of SportsAid's One-to-Watch award 2018

Boxing sensation Caroline Dubois has won SportsAid’s prestigious One-to-Watch award for 2018.

The 17-year-old was presented with the award on Thursday at the charity's annual SportsBall celebration and joins a list of previous winners including Tom Daley (diver), Amber Hill (shooter), Jodie Williams (sprinter) and Morgan Lake (track and field).



Having become a two-time European champion in 2017, Dubois continued her sensational form this year by adding another European crown to her 60kg World and Youth Olympic titles.

On receiving her award, she said: "It's amazing. It just shows that all the hard work and effort I've been putting in is finally paying off.

"It's so amazing and exciting to get the recognition and the appreciation and I'm really, really grateful for it. It means a lot."

Dubois, unbeaten in 35 fights, edged out rower Calvin Tarczy and track and field athlete Dominic Ogbechie. It is the second time the teenager has been nominated for the award, having also made the top-10 shortlist in 2017.

Former Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford presented the 2018 One-to-Watch award to Dubois

The One-to-Watch Award has gained a strong reputation for identifying the best up-and-coming prospects in Britain since its launch in 2006.

Previous winners have amassed 38 senior medals from Olympic and Paralympic Games, World and European Championships, as well as Commonwealth Games.

Sky Sports News presenter Hayley McQueen co-hosted the event on Thursday and tweeted her congratulations to the Chelsea-based boxer.

Huge congrats Caroline Dubois winner of @TeamSportsAid One-to-Watch award. An exciting career ahead awaits in the world of boxing after an already impressive youth career, undefeated in 35 fights! “When I was 9 I pretended to be a boy called Colin so I could go to the boxing gym” — HAYLEY MCQUEEN (@HayleyMcQueen) November 15, 2018

Dubois herself said: "I knew that I had tough opposition and I don't really know what I was thinking when I was announced as the winner!

"I'm really happy and excited. I've had a very hard and busy year. I've had three major tournaments and so I've been competing and training a lot. It's incredible to see myself up alongside the likes of Tom Daley and other great athletes."



Dubois was selected from around 1,000 rising British stars, supported by SportsAid, across more than 60 different sports in 2018.

Each year, athletes are nominated by their sport's governing body on the strength of their talent and potential, as well as their recent achievements, before a judging panel identifies the winner.