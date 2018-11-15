Hughie Fury ordered to defend British heavyweight title against Joe Joyce

Joe Joyce has been confirmed as next challenger for British champion Hughie Fury

Joe Joyce has welcomed a British title fight against Hughie Fury after the British Boxing Board of Control ordered the heavyweight bout.

Fury suffered a points defeat to Kubrat Pulev in a final eliminator for the IBF heavyweight title last month and the BBBofC have now requested him to defend his British belt against Joyce.

The 24-year-old is yet to confirm whether he will return to the domestic scene after being denied a world title fight, with Pulev instead becoming the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's IBF strap.

Fury claimed the British belt with stoppage win over Sam Sexton in May

Joyce has been sparring with Hughie's cousin Tyson Fury, who is preparing for his WBC title fight against Deontay Wilder on December 1, but is open to challenging the current British champion.

"Listen, I respect Hughie, I consider him and [his father] Peter a friend to me, but this is a business," Joyce told Sky Sports.

"I am top 10 in the WBA, but I think this is a fight the fans would want to see, and I am happy to challenge Hughie for the title and give the fans an exciting fight."

'The Juggernaut' is preparing for a December fight

The unbeaten Joyce claimed the Commonwealth belt in just his fourth fight and will target his seventh straight victory against Joe Hanks on the Wilder-Fury undercard in Los Angeles.

Purse bids for the Fury-Joyce fight must be submitted by December 12.