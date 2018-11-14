Derek Chisora believes he has improved more than Dillian Whyte ahead of showdown at The O2

Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte went face to face in Manchester on Saturday

Derek Chisora says he has improved more than Dillian Whyte ahead of their rematch, as he looks to ruin his rival's plans of fighting Anthony Joshua at Wembley.

The London heavyweights will renew their rivalry at The O2 next month, live on Sky Sports Box Office, two years on from their epic clash in Manchester.

It was Whyte who claimed a split-decision verdict on that occasion and Chisora, now managed by former opponent David Haye, is confident of settling the score.

Dillian's improved a lot, he's a different fighter and a good fighter but I have improved much more than him. Derek Chisora

"The truth will come out on December 22," Chisora exclusively told Sky Sports.

"What happened in Manchester two years ago was unfair. People had me winning in the fight they gave to him.

"You will see a new Derek Chisora who is fit and raring to go.

"David likes everything to be done right. There's no cutting corners, he's pushing me to the limit for this camp.

4:17 Chisora and Whyte traded insults during a tense press conference Chisora and Whyte traded insults during a tense press conference

"I am enjoying it, loving it, I wake up excited to go training. Everything is organised, prepared for what I'm doing and what I'm not doing, so I am enjoying training and enjoying boxing."

Whyte is a "serious option" for Anthony Joshua's April 13 Wembley return, but Chisora is ready to dash his rival's world title plans.

"At least he's signed this fight, so we'll have to see if he wants to get to Wembley. If he does, he's got to get through me.

"Dillian's improved a lot, he's a different fighter and a good fighter but I have improved more than him.

"I can say that because I've been at the bottom, a couple of times and I've bounced back up, but now I have changed my life, I am a born again.

"I've stopped doing loads of things and signed with David to help me get that extra 15 per cent in my training camp."