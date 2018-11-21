Michael Hunter insists he gained Oleksandr Usyk's respect

Oleksandr Usyk is expected to step up to heavyweight

Michael Hunter has called for a heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after going "skill for skill" with the pound-for-pound star.

Usyk has won six cruiserweight world title fights in the home country of his opponent, including a 12-round points victory in the United States against Hunter in April 2017.

Asked if he gained Usyk's respect, Hunter told Sky Sports: "Yeah, I would say so.

"Hopefully I will get to fight him [again]. I know he's going to be moving up to heavyweight and hopefully my time will come where I meet him again."

Hunter went the 12-round distance with Usyk

Hunter faces Alexander Ustinov at heavyweight on Saturday in Monte Carlo, live on Sky Sports, after recording an impressive victory over Martin Bakole.

His only defeat was to Usyk, and Hunter remembered: "I was one of his toughest opponents., I would definitely say that. I can meet him on the boxing skills most of the time.

"Tony Bellew? I don't feel like he has the boxing skills that [Usyk] does. A lot of other fighters that he fights don't have the boxing skills. I would say, skill for skill, [one of the toughest]."

I can meet [Usyk] on the boxing skills most of the time. Michael Hunter

Usyk most recently knocked out Bellew to retain his undisputed cruiserweight title and is plotting to step up a division.

"I didn't fight a year prior," Hunter said about his fight with Usyk. "I just jumped in there with the undisputed world champ. There's a lot of different things, right before the fight.

"Things weren't going as smooth, but I thought it was a great opportunity for me to jump up in the rankings and take a lead in my career. Unfortunately it didn't work out for myself.

"He's not a devastating puncher, so it wasn't like I got hurt, or took any war wounds from the fight. Just learning lessons."

Usyk retained four world titles against Bellew

A rematch with Usyk would first depend on Hunter getting past Ustinov after he took the fight on late notice.

"I found out a few days ago, really," said Hunter. "It hasn't been long. I'm always working out and I'm in shape. You know this is a lifestyle, so there's really no breaks around here.

"I'm pretty confident I'm going to chop him down. I'm kind of like the giant slayer right now. That's the plan, to chop him down, and probably get him in the later rounds."

