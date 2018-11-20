Wladimir Klitschko responds to manager's Anthony Joshua comments

Wladimir Klitschko has distanced himself from his manager's comments that ruled out a rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Klitschko's long-time manager Bernd Boente told Sky Sports this week that the former world heavyweight champion was not in the running for a shock comeback.

But on Tuesday, Klitschko tweeted: "Since retiring from the sport, my brother and I are active in different fields of life, but neither of us want, or need a personal 'manager'."

Joshua stopped Klitschko in a back-and-forth encounter

Joshua is next expected to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium on April 13.

WBC champion Deontay Wilder has long been the preferred opponent but he must come through a defence against Tyson Fury next month, and Dillian Whyte must beat Derek Chisora on Sky Sports Box Office on December 22 before fighting Joshua again.

Oleksandr Usyk, meanwhile, is expected to test the waters at heavyweight before a desired challenge of Joshua, having retained his undisputed cruiserweight crown against Tony Bellew.

Kubrat Pulev recently became the mandatory challenger to Joshua's IBF title, and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller continues to voice his determination to secure the fight.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had suggested that a surprise opponent could emerge to challenge Joshua in April.

Klitschko, now aged 42, has not boxed since losing a classic encounter against Joshua at Wembley in April 2017.

Klitschko previously enjoyed a long reign with the three belts that Joshua now holds.