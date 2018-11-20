Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller definitely wants Anthony Joshua fight in April, says promoter Dmitry Salita

1:18 Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller demolished Bogdan Dinu in Kansas at the weekend Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller demolished Bogdan Dinu in Kansas at the weekend

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller "definitely" wants an April fight with Anthony Joshua and would cause "a lot of trouble" for the world champion, says the American's co-promoter Dmitry Salita.

The New Yorker stayed in contention for a big-name heavyweight fight next year after an explosive fourth-round knockout of Bogdan Dinu in Kansas at the weekend.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is considering a "wild card" opponent for Joshua's next fight, with WBC champion Deontay Wilder and fellow Brit Dillian Whyte already on the shortlist, and Salita says Miller welcomes a Wembley clash.

Joshua will defend his world titles at Wembley Stadium on April 13

Asked if Miller would take the fight, "Definitely," Salita told Sky Sports. "Jarrell has been very vocal about it.

"I feel that Jarrell is the best American heavyweight. He has really shown tremendous power, speed and ability in the ring, and he's getting better with each fight. I think that Jarrell's conditioning and size would cause a lot of trouble for Anthony Joshua.

"Definitely Jarrell wants that fight, and if you look at Jarrell's career, all the guys that he's called out, he's fought them. Rather than just talk the talk, he really walks the walk."

Miller's body punching troubled Dinu before he pounded the unbeaten Romanian to a halt, bringing up the 30-year-old's fourth victory against a rival contender in just over 12 months.

I know all the top heavyweights should be very nervous. Dmitry Salita

"Jarrell's boxing ability, and his size would be to his advantage in a fight with Anthony Joshua, especially in this stage of his life," said Salita.

"Jarrell is physically very strong, he's staying very busy, and as you saw in the last fight with Bogdan Dinu, Jarrell used his size, used his pressure to control the pace of the fight, and his body punching is just incredible.

"For a heavyweight to be such a dedicated body puncher, as a boxing fan, I don't think I've ever seen that. The combination that finished it was a mixture of head and body punches.

2:57 Miller has called for a fight against a British rival in the near future Miller has called for a fight against a British rival in the near future

"In the heavyweight division, you rarely see that kind of flexibility, that type of fluidity and I think Jarrell has showed a lot in that performance, and I know all the top heavyweights should be very nervous."

Miller has fought twice in two months and could maintain his busy schedule by returning early next year and WBA interim champion Trevor Bryan has been named as a possible opponent.

"We've had discussions about him fighting at the beginning of the year," said Salita.

"Jarrell has been the busiest top 10 heavyweight in action, and he's had a tremendous year. I believe that Jarrell is going to be back in the ring early next year."

Asked about a Trevor Bryan fight, Salita added: "Yes, that is one of the names being considered.

"That's a fight that Jarrell feels very confident about, and it would be a very interesting fight to happen in the United States."