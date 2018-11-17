Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte aims message at Anthony Joshua

0:57 Dillian Whyte believes he has matured as a fighter ahead of his rematch with Derek Chisora Dillian Whyte believes he has matured as a fighter ahead of his rematch with Derek Chisora

Dillian Whyte has promised to ‘whup’ Anthony Joshua – but will first focus on his upcoming rematch with Derek Chisora.

A second win against Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 22, could propel Whyte into a challenge for Joshua's world heavyweight titles next year.

Whyte told Sky Sports about Joshua: "He's living his life but I'm here training. I'm not bothered by what he's doing. He can do what he wants.

"He's doing what all the big stars do.

"When his time comes to get his whupping, I will give it to him. But for now, I will focus on Derek.

"It's Derek's time now."

Joshua beat Whyte in December 2015 in a bitter grudge match with the British title on the line. A year later, Whyte won his first meeting against Chisora.

Whyte and Chisora went face-to-face again on Friday to film The Gloves Are Off, two years after a bad tempered build-up to their initial fight.

Joshua, meanwhile, is next expected to defend his IBF, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles on April 13 on Wembley Stadium.

