Yafai vs Gonzalez: Daniyar Yeleussinov blasts his way to fifth pro win

Yeleussinov continues his rise up the welterweight rankings

Dainyar Yeleussinov showed blistering speed and power to notch up his fifth straight win in the professional ranks.

'The Kazakh Thunder' Yeleussinov was a class above Marcos Mojica from the off at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, dropping his man three times before the referee mercifully waved off proceedings in the third.

A former amateur sensation and a gold medallist from the Rio Olympics, Yeleussinov went on the hunt immediately, unloading an array of dazzling punches in the opening round and perfectly timing his shots behind a southpaw stance.

The gap in quality became more evident in the next as cuffing blows rained in, a sharp left hand suddenly dumping the Nicaraguan on the canvas.

Mojica stumbled back to his feet but then a thudding blow to the midriff area had him down again, 'Bombardero' glad to hear the bell.

The minute respite did not aid Mojica much, though, and Yeleussinov came out firing on all cylinders, hammering away with precise punches and another shot again dumped his man on the ground. Again the Nicaraguan clambered back to his feet but the Olympic gold medallist crashed home a searing uppercut that forced the referee to jump in.