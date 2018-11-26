Kid Galahad waiting for winner of Josh Warrington's IBF title defence vs Carl Frampton

Kid Galahad has secured a shot at the IBF featherweight title

Kid Galahad is waiting for the winner of Josh Warrington's IBF title defence against Carl Frampton and says there is "nowhere to run" for his domestic rivals.

The Sheffield featherweight became the IBF mandatory challenger after defeating Toka Kahn Clary on points in a final eliminator last month, and will sharpen his skills with a fight on the Kell Brook-Michael Zerafa bill on December 8, live on Sky Sports.

With his title shot guaranteed, Galahad is willing to face either Warrington or Frampton, but would prefer a fight against the current IBF champion, a fellow Yorkshireman.

Josh Warrington defends his IBF title against Carl Frampton next month

"I got the job done and now I'm looking forward to fighting back in Sheffield," said Galahad. "I'll be looking to end the year on a high.

"I hope Josh gets the win against Frampton. That is a huge Yorkshire derby, Leeds versus Sheffield, that's a big fight.

"Now I have the mandatory position, there's no excuses, nowhere to run for Josh or Carl. I hope they don't vacate the title and go elsewhere. That fight has to be made.

Galahad sealed a unanimous decision win over Toka Kahn Clary

"If Josh wins I don't think he'd vacate, but Carl might as he's done it before. He vacated the WBA instead of fighting Guillermo Rigondeaux."

The 28-year-old is excited about the future, with plenty of potential opponents in his weight class, including former WBA champion Scott Quigg.

2:07 Kid Galahad says he is ready for a world-title fight Kid Galahad says he is ready for a world-title fight

"It's a great division with Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr and Oscar Valdez in there as champions," said Galahad. "Back home obviously there's Josh, Carl and Scott Quigg.

"I don't like Scott, he thinks he's better than he is, and I'd love to smash him. Scott has come up short and I think that people would expect me to win, so I'd rather fight Josh or Carl. We're the big three in Britain."