Whyte vs Chisora 2: Ryan Walsh to defend British featherweight title against Reece Bellotti

Reece Bellotti is a former Commonwealth champion

Ryan Walsh will defend his British featherweight title against Reece Bellotti on the undercard to Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Cromer star, who won the Lonsdale belt outright when he stopped Marco McCullough in May 2017, will be making the fifth defence of his title against Bellotti when the pair hit The O2 in London on December 22.

Bellotti, a former Commonwealth champion, is hot on the comeback trail after his shock defeat to Ryan Doyle at York Hall in June and hopes a British title win will signal the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

Ryan Walsh will be making the fifth defence of his British title

"Bellotti is a young, fresh prospect and I rate him highly," said Walsh.

"He's got a lot about him and he's very dangerous, not just because he can punch but because he's lost. He'll want to prove himself to everyone.

"I was trying to get the Bellotti fight when he was the Commonwealth champion. He was on the up and he was a champion. Ideally I would have got him then and won the Commonwealth, but I'm glad we're getting it on now.

"Bellotti will be another Commonwealth champion that I've fought. Isaac Lowe was one and so was McCullough. James Tennyson got a win over McCullough and went on to fight for a world title so you never know what will happen in this sport."

Bellotti said: "The British title has always been the title that I've wanted to get my hands on.

"Every kid starting out in boxing wants to win it eventually. Obviously the main goal is to win a world title but the Lonsdale belt is a very prestigious title.

"I've got my chance now and I'm looking forward to it. This will be the toughest fight of my career by a million miles. I've watched Walsh for years, I was at the Copper Box Arena when he won the belt outright against McCullough.

"He's a tough, well-rounded professional and I'm expecting a really good fight. I've learnt massive lessons from my loss against Ryan Doyle and hopefully winning this title will signal the start of a new chapter of my career."

As well as the blockbuster Whyte-Chisora rematch, Charlie Edwards will also be in action on December 22 when he challenges Cristofer Rosales for the WBC flyweight title.