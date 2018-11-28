Whyte vs Chisora 2: Charlie Edwards vows to rip WBC title away from Cristofer Rosales at The O2

Charlie Edwards refuses to be intimidated by Cristofer Rosales, despite a ruthless win over Paddy Barnes, and is channeling his own personal "pain" into WBC title fight.

The 25-year-old former British champion has stepped back down to flyweight to challenge WBC champion Rosales on the undercard for Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora at The O2 on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Rosales heads to London, just a few months after stopping Barnes in the fourth round in Belfast, but Edwards believes he is a far different proposition to the Irishman as he targets a stunning title triumph next month.

Rosales halted Paddy Barnes at Windsor Park in August

"I know what Paddy Barnes is, I've been in the ring with him, this media and hype doesn't fool me," said Edwards.

"I also know Rosales is a very tough and very strong fighter, as you could tell. He took everything that Paddy Barnes threw at him, and just stood there, and then landed the body shot.

"But there's a lot of flaws in Rosales. He is a great fighter, he's very tough, but boxing's a game plan. It can be another technical performance, and I can take him to places he hasn't been so far.

"What better way to do it after that performance with Paddy Barnes? He's set this all up for me to become a superstar overnight and introduce myself to world boxing."

In only his ninth fight, Edwards took a sizeable step up in class against IBF featherweight king John Riel Casimero, suffering a 10th-round stoppage loss.

He rebuilt with five straight victories, including an explosive knockout of Anthony Nelson in June, and revealed how this career resurgence was fuelled by anguish outside the ring.

Edwards said: "When I fought for the world title, and that pain I had to go through after I had been defeated. Feeling so low and feeling so down, it made me hungrier, it made me realise what I had to do to get there, and realise how I had to change as a person to get there.

"I've had a lot of pain outside the ring, with my mum being very ill. I've had to channel all of that stuff into my boxing. Boxing is my only escape from life."

Dillian Whyte battles Derek Chisora in the main event at The O2

Weeks away from his second fight at world title level, Edwards is filled with self-belief instead of self-doubt, as he intends to show that he belongs with the very best in the sport.

"I will fight anyone," said Edwards. "I proved that from getting into a world title fight in my ninth fight.

"I want a legacy. I want to win world titles, but not just at one weight. There's flyweight, super-flyweight, there's bantamweight, there's super-bantam.

"It's about getting in these big fights on these big occasions, big nights, big arenas, and performing. Most of all, to prove to myself how far I can actually go."