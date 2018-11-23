Whyte vs Chisora 2: Derek Chisora says Dillian Whyte is nervous about his partnership with David Haye

0:50 Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora returned to the scene of that first explosive 'Gloves Are Off' and it didn't take long for the tension to build... Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora returned to the scene of that first explosive 'Gloves Are Off' and it didn't take long for the tension to build...

Derek Chisora believes Dillian Whyte feels threatened by his new partnership with David Haye and appeared "nervous" when they were reunited in front of the cameras.

Chisora has welcomed the assistance of new manager Haye as he trains towards his rematch with Whyte at The O2 on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte faces Chisora next month, live on Sky Sports Box Office

There was an angry exchange when the heavyweights recently filmed 'The Gloves Are Off,' and Chisora feels he has already gained a psychological edge over his bitter rival.

"I was a bit jealous, he kept bringing up David," Chisora told Sky Sports. "But it's okay. It's a threat, that's all he is. He is nervous, I know that.

There was a little argument going on in there afterwards. Derek Chisora

"That's him thinking it, he thinks I am too heavy. There was a little argument going on in there afterwards."

But the Finchley fighter insists his decision to hire Haye is not an attempt to rile Whyte, with the 34-year-old enjoying the benefits of working alongside his former opponent, a two-weight world champion.

0:36 Chisora says new partnership with David Haye has given him an 'extra 20 per cent' Chisora says new partnership with David Haye has given him an 'extra 20 per cent'

"We are not trying to confuse anyone," said Chisora. "All I am doing is what's good for Derek Chisora, that's it. I'm only interested in what's good for me.

"It's not trying to baffle, or confuse people, or anything like that. If it does confuse him, I don't really care. I just want to get ready, do what I am told to do ahead of the fight."