Whyte vs Chisora 2: Oleksandr Usyk could target Dillian Whyte-Dereck Chisora winner, says Eddie Hearn

Oleksandr Usyk has "got his eyes" on the winner of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora ahead of an expected move up to heavyweight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British rivals will meet again on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Usyk is due to attend their second fight at The O2.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn admits the Ukrainian is yet to decide whether he will move up in weight after defending his four world titles with a knockout win over Tony Bellew, but one of his options could be a fight against Whyte or Chisora.

"The Andre Ward fight, maybe the Adonis Stevenson fight, if he wins this weekend and moves up, they're the sort of fights that could make him stay in that cruiserweight division," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"I think Usyk's got his eyes on the heavyweight division. He'll be over on December 22 at The O2 as well to watch Whyte-Chisora, as a lot of people will be, and I think he's got his eyes on the winner of that as well.

"It's going to take a very special fight for him to stay at cruiserweight, but my guess is in 2019, you will see him move sharply to the heavyweight division."

Deontay Wilder's WBC title defence at the weekend could also have a major impact on the division, with Hearn admitting that a victory for Tyson Fury scuppers plans for Joshua to fight the American.

But the Whyte-Chisora rematch would then have added significance as the winner would be more likely to receive a Wembley fight with Joshua.

"I think Whyte and Chisora both hope to get AJ at Wembley on April 13. We know what we want, we want Deontay Wilder," said Hearn.

"Obviously if Tyson Fury wins, they'll be a rematch clause, that will put the undisputed fight on ice for us, so we'll then look at the winner of December 22.

"Bit of a jigsaw going on right now, but certainly Whyte and Chisora will be watching and making sure that in their eyes, hopefully they get a Tyson Fury win, which will give them a great chance to fight on April 13 against Joshua.

"It's going to be an interesting weekend, an interesting month coming up for heavyweight boxing."