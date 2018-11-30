Anthony Crolla guaranteed a fight against Vasyl Lomachenko-Jose Pedraza winner, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Crolla has been guaranteed a world title shot in next fight

Anthony Crolla has received confirmation from the WBA that he is next in line for the winner of Vasyl Lomachenko's unification fight with Jose Pedraza on December 8.

The Mancunian defeated Daud Yordan on points in a WBA final eliminator to become mandatory challenger for WBA champion Lomachenko.

With the Ukrainian due to put his WBA belt at stake against WBO champion Pedraza next month, Crolla's promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that his fighter has been guaranteed the next shot at the WBA title.

Crolla, a former WBA champion, revealed earlier this month that he is willing to travel to America for his next world title fight.

Received the letter overnight from the @wbaboxingofficial - the winner of @VasylLomachenko v Pedraza on Dec 8 must fight @ant_crolla86 next! @DAZN_USA @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/hK6LL4uyGb — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 30, 2018

"If the fight got made, it's more than likely it would be in America," said Crolla. "You would imagine New York or Vegas. I've been lucky enough to box on an undercard in Vegas.

"For me, the only one left to do would be New York. I like the whole history of Madison Square Garden. I was lucky enough to be there for the Cotto-Margarito fight. New York, it would make it a bit easier for the fans, it's a bit shorter.

"March or April, in an ideal world, but obviously we've got to see what happens on December 8, and being honest, what Lomachenko's plans are."