Adonis Stevenson in stable condition after Oleksandr Gvozdyk defeat

Adonis Stevenson is now in a stable condition in hospital, according to his promoter Yvon Michel

Adonis Stevenson's medical status has improved from critical to stable condition but the Canadian remains in an induced coma in hospital after being knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Stevenson lost his WBC light-heavyweight title to the unbeaten Ukrainian on Saturday after being stopped in the 11th round at the Videotron Centre in Quebec.

The 41-year-old was stretchered from the ring and taken to hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

However, Stevenson's promoter, Yvon Michel, says the Canadian's condition has improved since Sunday.

"The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is a relatively good news," Michel tweeted.

"He is in controlled sedation to facilitate his recuperation.

"His family, his wife Simone and Groupe Yvon Michel would like to thank the many people who have taken the time to send comforting messages.

"New information will be published as we get it. No other comments will be made until then."

Stevenson was making his 10th title defence since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013 and was ahead on two of the judges' cards and tied on the third when he was stopped.