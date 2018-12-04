Andre Ward's manager says all things are possible

Andre Ward has not fought since rematch win over Sergey Kovalev in June 2017

Andre Ward's manager has admitted "all things are possible" for the retired former world champion, who has recently been linked with a return to the ring.

The 34-year-old American announced his shock departure from the sport last September, but there has been increased speculation about a comeback in recent months, with Ward being named as a possible opponent for Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Callum Smith.

James Prince, the long-term manager of the two-weight champion, confirmed that Ward is not currently working towards a fight, but suggested he could be open to offers to resume his ring career.

All things are possible, if the right situation is presented, is allowed, you never know. James Prince on Andre Ward

"We had a lot of success. He left the ring a wealthy man and put 'to be continued'," Prince exclusively told Spencer Fearon for the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast.

"You never know, there may be a 'to be continued' situation.

In a world where a lot of ppl want to be “SEEN” & “DISCOVERED”....I’ve learned there’s value in being UNDER THE RADAR 👌🏾 — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) December 1, 2018

"Andre is a retired fighter right now. I believe that all things are possible. I'll leave it at that.

Oleksandr Usyk has been linked with a future fight against Ward

Ward has not fought since he defended his IBF, WBA and WBO light-heavyweight belts by stopping Sergey Kovalev in a Las Vegas rematch in June 2017.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Ward would be one of the few big-name opponents that would tempt Usyk to make another defence of his four cruiserweight titles.

