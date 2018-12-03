Deontay Wilder very interested in Anthony Joshua fight, says American's co-manager Shelly Finkel

Deontay Wilder is "very interested" in a blockbuster world title fight with Anthony Joshua, says the WBC champion's co-manager Shelly Finkel.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a split decision draw with Tyson Fury in Los Angeles at the weekend, and the American's team will now discuss options for his next fight, including a battle with Joshua for the right to become the division's undisputed champion.

Negotiations for a fight between Wilder and Joshua, the WBA 'super' IBF and WBO champion, broke down earlier this year, but Finkel is willing to resume, provided that details of his talks with Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn remain private.

"We're very interested in the fight," Finkel exclusively told Sky Sports. "If he wants to be professional and keep it in a private discussion, I'm open to it.

"If everything is in the paper, I have no desire to discuss anything, and let him go fight who he wants."

Joshua's promoter Hearn has maintained that Wilder is the No 1 choice of opponent for the unified champion's next scheduled title defence at Wembley Stadium on April 13.

Asked about a Joshua-Wilder fight, Hearn told Sky Sports: "Let's see what happens."

Fury has also called for a rematch with Wilder in the aftermath of his dramatic battle against Wilder at the Staples Center, with the British challenger insisting he deserved a points victory.

"Listen 100 per cent we'll do the rematch, but we're going to go away, recalculate, see what's going to happen, get back together," said Fury.