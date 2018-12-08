Brook vs Zerafa: Josh Kelly withdraws from David Avanesyan fight through illness

Josh Kelly was due to face David Avanesyan on the undercard of the Kell Brook-Michael Zerafa fight

Josh Kelly has been forced to withdraw from his welterweight fight with David Avanesyan due to illness.

'PBK' fell ill the night before his showdown with the former world champion, which was due to feature on the undercard of the Kell Brook-Michael Zerafa fight on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Breaking news: @JOSHPBK is out of his fight tonight with David Avanesyan after falling ill overnight.



The fight will be rescheduled and we wish PBK a speedy recovery #KellyAvanesyan #BrookZerafa pic.twitter.com/R6k47AJkHf — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 8, 2018

Matchroom have confirmed Kelly and Avanesyan will now face each other at a later date.

It means Olympian Qais Ashfaq's six-rounder with Jay Carney and unbeaten female prospect Terri Harper against Feriche Mashaury, are both on the live show.

The undercard of Brook-Zefara still includes Jono Carroll's final eliminator for the IBF Super Featherweight world title against Guillaume Renois.

1:58 Brook says he will be looking to win in impressive style in Sheffield Brook says he will be looking to win in impressive style in Sheffield

Meanwhile, Kid Galahad takes on Brayan Mairena and Anthony Fowler faces experienced Argentinian Jose Carlos Paz.

