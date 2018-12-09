Khan vs Zerafa: Kell Brook eyes Jarrett Hurd, Errol Spence Jr, Shawn Porter or Amir Khan

4:09 Kell Brook insisted his training camp was excellent and could not understand why he did not shine against Michael Zerafa Kell Brook insisted his training camp was excellent and could not understand why he did not shine against Michael Zerafa

Kell Brook insists he will be ready to take on the big boys in 2019, despite his "rusty" comeback win over Michael Zerafa.

The 'Special One' was taken the distance at the Sheffield Arena in his first fight for nine months, with new trainer John Fewkes in his corner.

Book Whyte-Chisora 2 online

Watch Whyte-Chisora 2 online

Brook's unanimous points win made him the mandatory challenger to WBA super-welterweight world champion Jarrett Hurd and the 32-year-old hopes his display will help entice more big names to take him on in the next 12 months.

3:18 Kell Brook boxed far from his best but still did enough to win a wide points decision in Sheffield Kell Brook boxed far from his best but still did enough to win a wide points decision in Sheffield

"I was a bit rusty but it looked good for those opponents that keep running away from me," he told Sky Sports.

"They might grow a pair and think 'I can take care of him now'.

"Tonight I don't know if I was trying too hard, or expecting too much and was just a bit flat. It was just one of those nights. Normally, I am sharp and everything was there, what I wanted to do was there, but couldn't do it.

Kell Brook won it by 118-110, 119-109. 117-111

"I couldn't let that right hand go or get that rhythm going but we all know I have got it in my arsenal to be extra special. I am going back at welterweight or light-middleweight (super-welterweight) and in 2019 I am going for those big ones."

Brook was not only trying to draw Amir Khan into finally agreeing to fight him, but has also called for a rematch with Errol Spence Jr, the American who took his IBF title away in 2017, and Shawn Porter, who he won it against, three years earlier.

The Sheffield star made a point of his options after weighing 150lbs for his Zerafa return and warned he will be a different proposition, no matter what weight it is at.

"I am reborn, I've got the buzz again and I am loving boxing again," he said.

"I will be back in the gym on Monday, back on the road, back training. I am not going to let my weight go mad."