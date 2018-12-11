Anthony Joshua should be Deontay Wilder's focus over Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

Deontay Wilder should be focusing on agreeing a world heavyweight unification title fight against Anthony Joshua rather than a rematch with Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn.

Wilder fought out a split-decision draw with Fury earlier this month and the WBC, whose belt Wilder holds, have now sanctioned a rematch.

However, Joshua holds the other three belts in the division - the IBF, WBA and WBO titles - and his promoter Hearn believes he should be Wilder's priority.

Hearn said: "If Wilder wants to be undisputed - he's always gone on in his career about one face, one name, one king of the division - the only way you can do that is to win the belts.

"Anthony Joshua has 75 per cent of the belts, but we want that 25 per cent. If he (Wilder) does want to create a legacy, he's got to fight Joshua, then he can fight Fury.

"But he may go straight into the Fury fight. These next couple of weeks are going to be very interesting. It's great times in the heavyweight division, anything can happen."

Elsewhere in the heavyweight division, Dillian Whyte takes on Derek Chisora in a long-awaited rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on December 22.

Dillian Whyte fights Derek Chisora on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Hearn believes whichever fighter prevails could be in line for a shot at Joshua's titles at Wembley on April 13.

He added: "Both guys have got their mind on the same thing, which is a shot at the world heavyweight title. Victory for either guy should lead them to that point in 2019.

"For Whyte, I think the pressure is on him. Chisora's been goading him a little bit, saying 'you've virtually got a shot at the world title, why are you risking it against me?'

"That's because he loves to fight, and he'll fight anybody. Make no mistake, the reason David Haye's got involved is because he thinks Chisora can win and land a big shot against Anthony Joshua."

David Haye, who beat Chisora in 2012, is now his manager, and he believes his man has what it takes to pull off a shock against Whyte.

"They're talking already about Dillian Whyte fighting on that April show in Wembley, but he's obviously got Derek Chisora to beat.

"If he can't beat Derek Chisora, and Derek Chisora does a job on Dillian Whyte, he'll be the number one in the division knocking on the door for the titles AJ has.

"So I'd love that fight for Chisora, but he's got a big job to get over before he can think about that."

