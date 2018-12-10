Jarrell Miller will prove himself as America's best heavyweight, says co-promoter Dmitry Salita

Jarrell Miller is expected to return to the ring in January

Jarrell Miller is the "best American heavyweight" and will continue his pursuit of the world champions with a fight in January, says co-promoter Dmitry Salita.

The New Yorker expects to receive a shot at the WBA 'regular' belt following his fourth-round stoppage of Bogdan Dinu last month, with plans already in place for 'Big Baby' to return next month.

Salita is considering a number of opponents, but remains confident that Miller is the true US No 1, having been unimpressed with the performance of WBC champion Deontay Wilder in his draw with Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC belt after a split decision draw with Tyson Fury

"I think Jarrell, just on a pure skill boxing level, would have beaten both of those guys on that night," said Salita. "I feel that Jarrell is the best American heavyweight in the world.

"The two biggest fights in boxing - I think Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are glued to one another for the near future, until they have a rematch. Miller versus Joshua is the next biggest fight. I don't know in which order it goes, but those are two big, big fights in the heavyweight division."

2:57 Jarrell Miller says he wants to battle a British fighter next Jarrell Miller says he wants to battle a British fighter next

Asked about Miller's next fight, Salita added: "It's looking very likely that it's going to be in the early part of next year. One of the things about Jarrell that he's shown is that he's getting better with each fight. It's scary to think how much better he's going to get.

"Jarrell has shown his desire to fight the best available champions and contenders. The key word here is available. We're going to go wholly to that plan, that formula, fighting the best available fighters in the world."

Unified champion Anthony Joshua is eager to face either Wilder or Fury in his next scheduled title fight at Wembley on April 13, although Salita is watching developments with interest as Miller remains determined to challenge the British star.

That's the biggest fight in the heavyweight division. One of the biggest fights in boxing, Jarrell Miller against Anthony Joshua, no doubt about it. Dmitry Salita

"For Anthony Joshua, that's the biggest fight to be made," he said.

"On a pure boxing level, that's the biggest fight. That's the biggest fight in the heavyweight division. One of the biggest fights in boxing, Jarrell Miller against Anthony Joshua, no doubt about it."

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin has also linked up with Salita, who believes the 25-year-old will quickly emerge as the hottest prospect in the division.

Jermaine Franklin holds a 17-fight unbeaten record with 13 stoppages

"Yes, you're going to see Jermain Franklin in the first quarter of next year," said Salita. "On a contender status, Jermaine is the best American heavyweight that we've got, judging on his amateur and professional resume.

"The key is for him is to get that kind of exposure, and for the boxing community to see him.

"It's the right and opportune time to have a new name in the division, and I strongly believe that name is going to be Jermaine Franklin."