Anthony Joshua's top priority is undisputed heavyweight fight with Deontay Wilder, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua wants to face Deontay Wilder at Wembley in April

Anthony Joshua's top priority remains an undisputed heavyweight fight against Deontay Wilder at Wembley on April 13, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British star has reiterated his desire to face Wilder in his next scheduled fight at the national stadium after the American retained his WBC belt in a split decision draw with Tyson Fury at the weekend.

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel wants to resume negotiations for the Joshua fight, provided that terms remain private, and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn is determined to agree a blockbuster bout with all the world titles at stake.

What took this fool so long? Like we ain’t been interested?!! 🙄Anyway well done Fury! they wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I’ll give you a fair one when your ready! Either one of you! https://t.co/RlytsIrnud — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 4, 2018

"I won't talk about the negotiations we're having at the moment, because I did that last time and it bit me in the bottom," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"I'm going to stay quiet, keep this mush peeled and shut, and try and make the undisputed heavyweight fight. That's the priority, it's always been the priority, always been the plan."

Joshua has also welcomed a British battle with Fury, who climbed off the canvas twice during the Wilder fight, only to be denied victory by the judges' scorecards in Los Angeles.

Tyson Fury had to settle for a draw with Deontay Wilder last weekend

But Hearn believes the Joshua-Wilder fight must happen next instead of an immediate rematch for Fury.

"Josh still likes the Tyson Fury fight. I've spoken to him numerous times," said Hearn.

"Josh is in camp now in America, and he would love to fight Fury, he would.

"I've spoken to Fury yesterday, just said well done. I take my hat off to him. I was wrong. He proved me wrong against [Wladimir] Klitschko, he proved me wrong against Deontay Wilder. I think what he's done is remarkable.

If Wilder really wants to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, he must fight Joshua next, otherwise we may just all miss the boat on that one Eddie Hearn

"I still believe Anthony Joshua is hands down the best heavyweight in the world. I believe he knocks out Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, but maybe I'll be wrong again, but it's a brilliant time for the heavyweight game.

"There is a rematch that could happen between Wilder and Fury. But if Wilder really wants to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, he must fight Joshua next, otherwise we may just all miss the boat on that one. But anything can happen."

