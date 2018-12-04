Anthony Joshua welcomes fight against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO titles in the heavyweight division

Anthony Joshua insists he is willing to fight either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury next year as he looks to unify the heavyweight division.

Wilder retained his WBC belt with a controversial split decision draw against Fury last weekend and the American's team will now discuss options for his next fight.

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel confirmed The Bronze Bomber is "very interested" in a unification fight with Joshua, and the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO champion welcomed the challenge in a fiery statement on Twitter.

What took this fool so long? Like we ain’t been interested?!! 🙄Anyway well done Fury! they wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I’ll give you a fair one when your ready! Either one of you! https://t.co/RlytsIrnud — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 4, 2018

Responding to Finkel's comments as reported by Sky Sports, Joshua wrote: "What took this fool so long? Like we ain't been interested?!! Anyway well done Fury!

"They wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I'll give you a fair one when you're ready! Either one of you!"

Fury came back from two knockdowns, including a heavy fall in the 12th round, to reach the final bell against Wilder.

However, despite appearing the dominate much of the fight, the Gypsy King was denied a famous win after the judges called a draw in Los Angeles.

Fury declared the 'world knows the truth' over the result, but Wilder insists he did enough to defend his WBC title.

"When you put the best against the best, exciting things happen. I take nothing away from this fight but we won this fight," Wilder wrote on Instagram.

"To beat the champion you must dominate the champ and to me I was the more aggressive fighter and landed the more effective punches.

"You saw the best Fury but you did not get the best Wilder and I still managed to get the job done."