Anthony Joshua welcomes fight against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 04/12/18 9:53am
Anthony Joshua insists he is willing to fight either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury next year as he looks to unify the heavyweight division.
Wilder retained his WBC belt with a controversial split decision draw against Fury last weekend and the American's team will now discuss options for his next fight.
Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel confirmed The Bronze Bomber is "very interested" in a unification fight with Joshua, and the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO champion welcomed the challenge in a fiery statement on Twitter.
Responding to Finkel's comments as reported by Sky Sports, Joshua wrote: "What took this fool so long? Like we ain't been interested?!! Anyway well done Fury!
"They wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I'll give you a fair one when you're ready! Either one of you!"
Fury came back from two knockdowns, including a heavy fall in the 12th round, to reach the final bell against Wilder.
However, despite appearing the dominate much of the fight, the Gypsy King was denied a famous win after the judges called a draw in Los Angeles.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to the city of #LosAngeles @staplescenterla @showtimeboxing and all the fans around the world that supported this David vs Goliath fight. It was an amazing fight and I wanted nothing but greatness to come from this. The fight lived up to the hype more than ever. When you put the best against the best, exciting things happens. I take nothing away from this fight but we won this fight. To beat the champion you must dominate the champ and to me I was the more aggressive fighter and landed the more affective punches. You saw the best #fury but you did not get the best #Wilder and I still managed to get the job done. This event brought more pressure than I expected, I just wanted the best for Boxing Here in America and Boxing in General In which lead me to get overly anxious to knock his head off so I abandoned the game plan. Did the count start 3-4 sec too late or Was the count too long is the question many Are asking and debating about. The ref #JackReiss is an amazing ref in which I’ve had the pleasure to work with on several occasions and he did a great job and at the end of the day #Boxing wins the #Fans are the real winner and I can’t wait for #WilderFury2 To end the controversial talk around the world once and for all!! Love, Love, love to all my fans! Blessings and see you guys again soon -Champ #BombZquad #AndStill @staplescenterla @showtimeboxing @premierboxing
Fury declared the 'world knows the truth' over the result, but Wilder insists he did enough to defend his WBC title.
"When you put the best against the best, exciting things happen. I take nothing away from this fight but we won this fight," Wilder wrote on Instagram.
"To beat the champion you must dominate the champ and to me I was the more aggressive fighter and landed the more effective punches.
"You saw the best Fury but you did not get the best Wilder and I still managed to get the job done."