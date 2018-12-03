Amir Khan accuses Kell Brook of 'fooling the public'

Amir Khan has accused Kell Brook of "fooling the public" and says he could pursue a world title shot if the pair do not fight next.

Khan could be watching from ringside when Brook returns against Michael Zerafa in Sheffield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, as negotiations continue for a long-awaited fight at welterweight.

Eddie Hearn, promoter for both Khan and Brook, has said the pair "owe" it to the British public to finally agree a huge domestic clash.

Brook to fight Zerafa on Sky Sports

Khan said he thinks a fight will happen next year but warned Brook not to wait too long before accepting a deal.

"I feel like he's always going to be there so I'd rather fight these world champions, fight for these pound-for-pound titles because I know Kell is always going to be there," he told Sky Sports News. "And if he's not he's not."

Zerafa, a former Commonwealth champion, has accused Brook of overlooking him and says he will thrive off the underdog status when they clash in Sheffield.

But Khan believes Brook is holding back.

"He's fooling the public," said Khan. "If he wanted to fight me he could have proved it in a different way by beating some decent opponents and saying 'I'm ready for you'."