Brook vs Zerafa: Kell Brook will target elite welterweights if 'con man' Amir Khan rejects fight

Kell Brook feels "reborn" and will target the welterweight division's elite fighters if "con man" Amir Khan turns his back on a domestic dust-up.

Brook takes on Australia's Michael Zerafa this Saturday in a final eliminator for the WBA super-welterweight world title, live on Sky Sports, confident of producing another explosive performance.

Brook: Blame Khan, not me

The clash was expected to set up a British showdown with rival Khan but, with the Bolton man now linked to Terence Crawford, a revitalised Brook has his eyes on the other leading fighters at 147lbs.

I'm doing everything I can for the fans, he's turned his back on them. Everyone knows it's him that's running off. Kell Brook on Amir Khan

"Amir Khan is a con man, they should call him Amir 'con'," Brook said as he and Zerafa came face to face at Thursday's press conference.

"This is his last big fight under Matchroom and I thought it was nailed on. He shook my hand and looked me dead in the eye and said we would fight next. What can I do, I've bent over backwards and said I'd come down to 147.

"I'm doing everything I can for the fans, he's turned his back on them. Everyone knows it's him that's running off.

Kell Brook and Michael Zerafa lock eyes

"I want any elite fighter and could weigh in at 147 tomorrow if I wanted, I've got that buzz again. I want the top guys, Shawn Porter with the WBC title if he wants a rematch or I'd love to bring Errol Spence Jr back in the summer and get the win."

The former IBF king now has long-term friend John Fewkes in his corner and feels "reborn" ahead of his return to the Sheffield Arena.

"I feel very fresh, 12 months ago I gave myself a year before I would hang them up. Now I feel reborn, a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I'm so happy.

2:07 Kell Brook says he feel re-born ahead of his fight with Michael Zerafa and called for Eddie Hearn to try and get the Amir Khan deal done. Kell Brook says he feel re-born ahead of his fight with Michael Zerafa and called for Eddie Hearn to try and get the Amir Khan deal done.

"In training, we're getting all the hard work done and having a good crack in between. Camp could not have gone any better. I'm raring to go.

"I'm not interested in what Zerafa's going to do, I'm going to be 100 per cent, no man can deal with me on Saturday night. I'm very explosive and looking to put on a serious performance."

Former Commonwealth champion Zerafa has only lost twice and is confident of causing an upset.

"This is a huge opportunity, Brook has done a lot of great things for the sport. We know it's a hard task but we're prepared, this is a world title for me," the Melbourne fighter said.

"Brook is just a man with two arms, two legs, a head and he bleeds red.

"It's going to be fireworks. We've seen flaws in Kell and if there's too many holes in a ship, it sinks. No stone has been left unturned."

