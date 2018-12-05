Brook vs Zerada: Kell Brook says Amir Khan has 'turned his back' on the British public if they don't fight

Kell Brook has put the blame firmly on Amir Khan if their long-awaited showdown does not happen.

The 'Special One' takes on Michael Zerafa in Sheffield, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in what was expected to set up a domestic dust-up with his welterweight rival.

I've done everything I can, don't blame me, it's him. Kell Brook

Khan has since suggested he will fight American world champion Terence Crawford early next year while Brook says he has "done everything" to try and secure a clash with his Matchroom stablemate.

He told Sky Sports News: "What can I say? I think he's turned his back completely on the British public, because I've bent over backwards just to make it happen.

"I thought when he joined Matchroom, it was a dead cert that it would happen.

Brook met up with Khan in Manchester on November 10

"He actually looked me dead in the eye at Tony Bellew's last fight and said 'we're going to make the fight' and he's not doing it.

"What can I say? I've done everything I can, don't blame me, it's him."

Brook will be back in the ring for the first time since March, with new trainer John Fewkes in his corner.

They have been preparing in Fuerteventura, where the "chemistry has been perfect", for what could turn out to be the Special One's final fight in the Steel City.

"I'm feeling brand new and I can't wait to get in there," he added.

"I am going to take it all in, because it could be the last time (in Sheffield) for a while, so I am going to get the energy of the fans and enjoy myself.

"I've done all the hard work now. The talk is nearly over, I am just going to enjoy myself and do what I've got to do.

"We've ticked all the boxes, I've got no excuses. I'm in great shape - body and mind - and I am chomping at the bit to go now."

