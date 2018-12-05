Brook vs Zerafa: Is Amir Khan right to fight Terence Crawford instead of Kell Brook?

1:29 Kell Brook's sole focus must be on beating Michael Zerafa rather than thinking about a fight with Amir Khan, according to Sky Sports' Adam Smith Kell Brook's sole focus must be on beating Michael Zerafa rather than thinking about a fight with Amir Khan, according to Sky Sports' Adam Smith

Amir Khan has been linked with a fight against Terence Crawford for early 2019, but would 'King Khan' be right to take on the pound-for-pound star?

A long-awaited British showdown with rival Kell Brook, who returns at the Sheffield Arena against Michael Zerafa this Saturday, had been the plan for Khan but now the Bolton man's attention has turned elsewhere.

'Brook can easily make 147lbs'

"I'd rather fight these world champions, fight for these pound-for-pound titles because I know Kell is always going to be there," Khan told Sky Sports yesterday, so we got some reaction from our panel of experts…

Carl Froch

Like most people out there I was a bit disappointed to see that Khan might now be fighting Crawford and it's not one I can see him winning at all, but he will not get mocked or ridiculed like he will if he is beaten by Brook. He will go out on his shield as well. He is fighting one of the best pound-for-pounders out there, for a world title, and I am sure he will be getting well paid.

I can't see him beating either of them, but from Khan's perspective, Crawford is a safer option. Carl Froch

If I am honest, I can't see him beating either of them, but he's got a better chance against Brook. Kell was willing to move back down, he was probably willing to take less money, just to fight him, I feel for him. But from Khan's perspective, Crawford is a safer option.

Terence Crawford is a three-weight world champion

Spencer Oliver

I am gutted. I even spoke to Amir last week at the Creed II premier and he was telling me how it was going ahead and he couldn't wait - he was wishing Kell didn't have to fight Zerafa, in case he gets beat. It is just a bit weird, if I'm honest. Khan doesn't beat Crawford. He is one of the best in the world, at a completely different stage of his career.

It's a real shame for Brook, it is a shame for Khan but most of all, it's a shame for the British public, we've wanted it for so long. Spencer Oliver

I honestly don't think Brook-Khan will happen now. That fight has been on the table for a while and he keeps coming up with different excuses on why it's not happening. There has been Pacquiao and Mayweather and he has pretty much chased every fighter, bar Brook. It's a real shame for Brook, it is a shame for Khan but most of all, it's a shame for the British public, we've wanted it for so long.

Johnny Nelson

Khan has decided to take a different route but that says everything. It is clear for us all to see now: he just doesn't want to fight Brook. Forget 'why this?', 'why that?', we've had the weight restrictions, we've had the rehydration clause, we've had the lot. But how many ways can you say 'no'?

We've had the weight restrictions, we've had the rehydration clause, we've had the lot. But how many ways can you say 'no'? Johnny Nelson

Khan just doesn't want to fight Kell. People might think he is using it as a bargaining tool, I just don't believe that, either.

David Coldwell

Amir Khan is doing what he feels is best for Amir Khan. If he loses to Kell Brook he loses so much face amongst his fans and friends. It's so much easier to get beat by 'Canelo' and Crawford, overseas elite fighters, there's no shame in losing to the pound-for-pound best.

I don't think he has any intention of fighting Brook and that's his mentality. David Coldwell

I don't think he is running from or scared of Kell, he's just running from what happens if he does get beat. He got dropped by a guy who can't punch in his last fight, Kell has the ability to chin him and Amir knows that. I don't think he has any intention of fighting Brook and that's his mentality.

