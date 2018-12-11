Alvarez vs Fielding: Saul Alvarez looking to stop Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden

'Canelo' wants to finish Fielding inside the distance

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says he is "going to look for the KO" when he faces Rocky Fielding in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 28-year-old will be fighting at the super-middleweight limit for the first time, and has vowed to put on an explosive performance and become a three-weight world champion by adding his opponents WBA 'regular' crown, at Maddison Square Garden, New York, live on Sky Sports.

"Winning by a KO is always impressive," Alvarez said.

"I am preparing to make the best of it in this fight by any way, by any means necessary. I'm going to give everything in the ring, and I'm always going to look for the KO as I do in my fights.

"It's very important to be on that list of about 10 Mexicans to become three-division world champions, to enter history. That's why I'm here taking on this important fight, and it's important that we win this title."

Fielding won his 168lbs title after stopping the previously unbeaten German Tyrone Zeuge in Germany five months ago.

The Merseysider has recorded six straight victories since suffering a first-round knockout loss to Callum Smith in 2015, and Alvarez admits that while he is the favourite going into the contest, the task of boxing at a higher weight class will prove advantageous to the British fighter.

"It's not a secret that I'm a better fighter and that I'm more experienced," he said.

Rocky Fielding stopped Tyron Zeuge in the fifth round to win the WBA 'World' super-middleweight title.

"But I'm taking a risk by entering into a comfort zone of a champion and his weight, that's a risk, and that risk makes it even. It makes it interesting. No fight is easy, so I'm preparing for a hard fight.

"I know that Rocky is used to receiving punches from another weight class and I know that he's taller. It's not an easy fight, and I'm preparing for the best Rocky Fielding and to make sure that there are no surprise."

