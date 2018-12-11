Ted Cheeseman says he has 'forced' Anthony Fowler to accept a fight

Ted Cheeseman has been in a feud with Anthony Fowler on social media

Ted Cheeseman could take the European super-welterweight title into a potential bad-blooded showdown with Anthony Fowler.

'The Big Cheese' has started camp ahead of a February 2 return, in a possible European challenge, and is then expected to meet either rival Fowler or Scott Fitzgerald in a domestic clash afterwards.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online

Fowler was in action in Sheffield on Saturday as he blasted his way to 9-0 and after his eighth stoppage victory he slated the British champion: "Ted Cheesman is getting punished, wait and see, I don't like that kid. He's cocky, deluded and a young boy, I'm a man. Watch what happens, I will punch his face off."

4:08 Anthony Fowler says he wants to face his British rivals and Eddie Hearn confirmed he will fight Scott Fitzgerald in March Anthony Fowler says he wants to face his British rivals and Eddie Hearn confirmed he will fight Scott Fitzgerald in March

Sky Sports have since spoke to Cheeseman to get his response.

"I knew I'd wind him up, he brings up the amateurs all the time, I'd always get under his skin," the Bermondsey fighter said.

"He blows his own trumpet and thinks he's unbelievable, Amateurs and pros are totally different, I've proved myself at this level and am ready to push on. He's had no test, he didn't prove anything on Saturday.

Finally, they've taken the bait, there's no escaping now. Ted Cheeseman

"I've been trying to force him into a fight, it's the one the public want to see, the one I'll get paid the most for, the one with the best exposure.

"Finally, they've taken the bait, there's no escaping now. I've done what I've needed to do to get the fight made."

Fowler destroyed Argentina's Jose Carlos Paz with a body shot in the first at the weekend and Cheeseman predicted it would be an easy night's work for his rival.

Just gonna put it out there this is no test for fowler this is a quick and easy job I was on holiday and watched this fella fight Jamie mungia ringside, the fellas tiny & first decent shot mungia hit him with he folded so if he don’t deal with him easy proves what he’s all about — ted cheeseman (@Ted_MRFISHER_) December 7, 2018

The Londoner hopes the pair stay on course for a brutal showdown and it could now have even more at stake than first thought.

Cheeseman added: "Fowler's only fought journeyman but maybe he can take false success from Saturday's fight. He loads up, thinks he's a lot more powerful than he is and is very robotic.

"I watched Paz against Jaime Munguia earlier this year and the lad was terrible, you saw it on Saturday, the first shot and down he goes.

Yes you went 12 rounds with Area title level Byfield last fight you bum, youve never beat a elite fighter in your life Amateur or professional, am gonna laugh at you on the canvas when we meet you clown 🤡 https://t.co/koxmSQRy4S — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) December 11, 2018

"I don't think Fowler's good at the weight and I don't think he's that great either. It all just looks very stiff and one-dimensional.

"I hold the ace card, I'm the champion and have had the tests. Come to London and fight me or pay me unbelievable money to come up to Liverpool.

"I'm out again on February 2 and I could be fighting the European champion Sergio Garcia, we're just trying to negotiate at the moment."

Watch Saul Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding, with an undercard including Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom, from Madison Square Gardens, New York, on Saturday night, Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.