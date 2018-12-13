Whyte vs Chisora 2: David Price wants success rather than sympathy when he fights Tom Little

David Price is back in action on the Dillian Whyte-Derek Chisora bill

David Price longs for success rather than sympathy as he attempts to revive his career in a must-win heavyweight fight against Tom Little.

The Liverpudlian faces Little on the undercard for Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora at The O2 on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Price determined to end a difficult year on a high.

Price proved his bravery in a knockout defeat to Alexander Povetkin in March, while injury forced him to succumb in a stoppage loss to Sergey Kuzmin in September, and the 35-year-old just wants to end the night in triumph.

It would be nice to get my hand raised, to get people congratulating me again, rather than commiserating with me. David Price

"I'm longing for that buzz of winning again, which is why next Saturday is so important to me," Price told Sky Sports.

"I would love to get some momentum, put some wins together and see where it takes me, and then go from there.

"It would be nice to get my hand raised, to get people congratulating me again, rather than commiserating with me. Instead of being the 'nearly man' or whatever, you're a winner again.

"There's nothing better than glory in sport. It's what keeps fighters coming back. It's that buzz, adulation and everything that comes with it. It would be a good way to finish the year off."

A former British and Commonwealth champion, Price is fully aware that another setback against Little would end his remaining ambitions in the sport.

"It's of the utmost importance really," he said. "It's a massive fight that I can't afford to lose. It's everything.

"Tom is better than his record suggests, put it that way, but I would consider myself a level above him, considering I'm a former British champion, an Olympian.

"That's not being disrespectful, me and Tom we get on well, we've done a hell of a lot of sparring together. He's definitely bridged the gap from when I first started sparring him. I'm taking him really seriously."

Dillian Whyte faces Derek Chisora in the main event, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Britain boasts some of the biggest names in the division, with champions, contenders and rising prospects all jostling for position and Price still believes he has a role to play.

"It's about looking forward now for myself," he said. "The last couple of fights have been at a decent level and I've had a taste of it. I still think I've got a couple of big wins left in me. I can upset the apple cart of someone.

"There's still time. I still believe I've got something left in me to turn things around. There's that many big names in the heavyweight division now, or decent enough names, and everyone needs a dance partner.

"A couple of wins and I could find myself in a nice position next year."

