Canelo vs Fielding: Saul Alvarez lighter than Rocky Fielding on super-middleweight debut

1:40 Rocky Fielding and Canelo Alvarez looked in great shape on the scales ahead of their big fight at Madison Square Garden Rocky Fielding and Canelo Alvarez looked in great shape on the scales ahead of their big fight at Madison Square Garden

Saul Alvarez came in lighter than Rocky Fielding as he weighed in for his super-middleweight debut in New York.

Fielding, who will be defending his WBA world title at Madison Square Garden, live on Sky Sports, came in at 167.6lbs, 'Canelo' slighly lighter at 167.4lbs.

Live Fight Night International Live on

The Mexican is already five inches shorter than the British champion but making his professional debut at 168lbs, was always expected to have no problem making the limit.

Fielding, the champion, was lighter than his last fight in July, which saw him crowned world champion, with a fifth-round knockout of Germany's Tyron Zeuge.

Rocky Fielding is a huge outsider in his fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez

Irish sensation Katie Taylor will be defending her IBF and WBA lightweight titles on the undercard and weighed in at 134.2lbs with her challenger, unbeaten Eva Wahlstrom, at 133.5lbs.

1:55 Katie Taylor says former amateur rival Eva Wahlstrom will be the best opponent she has faced so far in the pro ranks Katie Taylor says former amateur rival Eva Wahlstrom will be the best opponent she has faced so far in the pro ranks

Tevin Farmer was the latest fighter to strip off on stage to make weight, the IBF super-featherweight hitting the 130lbs limit behind a towel, ahead of his defence against Francisco Fonseca.

Tevin Farmer had to strip right down to make the 130lbs limit

Two of the proposed fights on the New York bill have been called off, with former world champion David Lemieux's bout with Tureano Johnson and hard-hitting super-lightweight Vergil Ortiz's clash with Omar Tienda, no longer taking place.

Watch Saul Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding, with an undercard including Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom, from Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night, Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.