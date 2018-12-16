Canelo vs Fielding: Daniel Jacobs says unification fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez very possible

Daniel Jacobs wants to unify the middleweight world titles with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after watching the Mexican dazzle in New York.

The IBF champion was ringside to see 'Canelo' put on a punch-perfect display against Rocky Fielding, dropping the Brit four times before claiming a third-round stoppage win at Madison Square Garden.

Alvarez moved up to super-middleweight for the bout as he became a three-weight world champion, but is expected to return to 160lbs where he is the current WBA 'Super' and WBC title-holder.

"He [Canelo] looked phenomenal. The body shots were perfect, Fielding had no answers. It was a great performance from Canelo, he did what he had to do and I'm happy for him," Jacobs said to Sky Sports.

"That's a fight [Canelo vs Jacobs] that is very possible. With [David] Lemieux unfortunately being out now with health issues, there's even more of a stronger possibility that the fight can happen.

"Me being champion helps also. I'm not sure if they want to do the trilogy with [Gennady] Golovkin. It's time for the fans to see something different, I guess a new champion.

"Outside of Canelo, 'GGG' makes the most sense. It's about reaching the pinnacle of my career, fighting the best fights out there, I want the fights that the fans respect.

"Canelo has all the belts, that's my goal, I just want the guy with the belt and I want to be considered number one. He's a pound-for-pound star and it'd be an honour to share the ring with him."

