Josh Warrington just 5oz lighter than Carl Frampton ahead of featherweight showdown

Carl Frampton (left) and Josh Warrington during the weigh-in at Manchester Central

Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton both made the weight ahead of their IBF featherweight title showdown in Manchester on Saturday.

Warrington - who will be defending his title against the Northern Irishman - weighed in just 5oz lighter at 8st 13lbs 9oz, compared to Frampton's 8st 13lbs 14oz.

Warrington said: "I have trained hard for 12 weeks, and I know Carl is ready for 12 hard rounds as well. So, we will give the fans what they want, they want an exciting fight. Everything is on the line - but I have just got a little bit more, and I am ready."

Frampton, who is a former world champion at two weight classes, says he respects Warrington's accomplishments.

"I give him credit for a good win against Lee Selby," Frampton said. "But I think this is a completely different fight now.

"I am a different fighter than anyone he has ever faced before and, whatever it takes, I am going to do it to win this fight."