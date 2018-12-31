Floyd Mayweather knocks down Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in first-round victory

0:44 Floyd Mayweather said he remains retired from boxing after a dominant victory against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in their exhibition match in Japan. Floyd Mayweather said he remains retired from boxing after a dominant victory against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in their exhibition match in Japan.

Floyd Mayweather knocked down Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times inside the first round to win their one-off exhibition bout in Tokyo.

The undefeated American outclassed Nasukawa in Saitama, Japan from the off as he followed a body shot early on with two further flush blows to the head, before the Japanese's corner threw in the towel.

Mayweather and Nasukawa were due to fight three rounds of three minutes but the former five-weight world champion made easy work of his opponent, in a bout which was worth a reported $9m.

Mayweather described the fight as 'entertainment'

The ruthless victory inside two minutes doesn't go down on each of the fighters' records as Mayweather returned to the ring for the first time since his bout against UFC's Conor McGregor in August 2017.

"I want to say thank you. It was about entertainment and we had fun," Mayweather said, with Nasukawa in tears after the fight.

"I want to thank God for this turn out and the event. Tokyo, I want to say thank you. We are the past, the present and the future of sports entertainment. You guys have been amazing, thank you."

Mayweather saw off his opponent - 21 years his junior - with ease

Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his professional fights, insisted he was "still retired" after the exhibition.

"Tenshin hold your head up high, I want the fans to support him, he's a great guy, a great fighter and great champion," he added.

There were no judges, with only a knockout or technical knockout considered a victory in the bout, with Nasukawa reportedly facing a $5m fine if he aimed a kick at Mayweather.

Mayweather's long-time rival, Manny Pacquiao, was less than impressed by the former five-weight world champion's victory.

Pacquiao tweeted: "Here is an early New Year's resolution. To continue to only fight experienced opponents who are my size or bigger."