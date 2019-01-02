Joseph Parker would consider returning to Britain for his next fight, says promoter David Higgins

Former WBO champion Joseph Parker will plan his next career move this month

Joseph Parker would consider returning to Britain for his next fight and will discuss his future plans this month, says promoter David Higgins.

The 26-year-old heavyweight endured back-to-back points defeats to Brit duo Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte within a few months, but ended the year with a knockout victory over Alexander Flores in December.

Higgins, a director at Duco Events, intends to assess options with Parker in a few weeks once the New Zealander returns from a family break and believes his fighter is willing to head back to the UK.

The Kiwi completed a stoppage win over Alexander Flores in the third round

"We thought his last victory was very impressive," Higgins told Sky Sports. "Everyone deserves a break, so Joe is enjoying a well-deserved break with friends and family, and then we'll probably sit down as a team at the end of January and talk about what the future holds.

"It depends on the deal. Joe's biggest markets are New Zealand and the UK. Despite having a couple of losses in the UK, he's picked up a lot of fans there, a lot of respect.

"He's been on two massive pay-per-view shows in the UK. The UK is a very good market, and so absolutely we would fight in the UK, but it depends on the opponent and the deal."

Parker took to social media to express his desire for a rematch with Dillian Whyte, who is targeting unified champion Joshua following last month's knockout win over Derek Chisora.

And Higgins admits Parker, the former WBO belt holder, must continue the rebuilding process and he will contact Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn about a fight against rival contenders.

"My job is quite difficult now," said Higgins. "The problem I have is they know Joe is dangerous. He's in that category where on his day, he'll beat anyone, and so I've got some tricky manoeuvring to do. I probably will give Eddie a ring and try and discuss a plan going forward.

"We would take another title shot as soon as it comes our way. We can't really plan it, we have to keep fighting, winning and manoeuvring. The title shot will come."

Parker has remained disciplined over the festive season, with Higgins insisting he is mentally and physically ready to climb the rankings again in 2019.

"I was at his house this morning, and he was playing with his daughter Elizabeth on the playground, and he looked very physically fit.

"He's kept fit during the break, which he hadn't before. This time, he seems very intense and serious.

"He looked in great shape, mentally he's very focused, it's the best Joseph Parker I've seen. I'm expecting a massive year for Joseph Parker."