Dillian Whyte brutally honest about Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has assessed a crop of potential heavyweight opponents in 2019

Dillian Whyte has given a brutally honest assessment of heavyweight rivals as he hunts down a world title fight in 2019.

'The Body Snatcher' ended the year with an explosive victory over Derek Chisora, setting up a heated confrontation with Anthony Joshua at ringside, and Whyte is determined to battle one of the division's biggest names in the coming months.

WBC champion Deontay Wilder remains a long-term target for Whyte, who has also welcomed a fight against another British rival in Tyson Fury.

We asked the Brixton man to share his thoughts on a shortlist of potential opponents...

Anthony Joshua

It's a good fight, a good champion. I believe this time around I'll knock him out, because I'll take the fight to him. Last time I sat back and waited, I was trying to box, and trying to wait for him to get tired.

This time I'll take the fight to him and I know I've just got to hit him once. I proved that already on two separate occasions, and this time I'm in better shape, physically I'm stronger. More boxing IQ, better speed, everything.

Deontay Wilder

Let's go, baby. He's got power, but a good boxer, a decent fighter, can see his punches coming ten miles away. He swings so wide, and he's got no boxing skills, no boxing IQ whatsoever.

Tyson Fury

Long and awkward, but he's not very powerful, and he can get hurt, as he proves time and time again. In most of his fights, he gets put down.

I definitely would knock Tyson Fury out. I can knock Tyson Fury out. There's no doubts in my mind when it comes to knocking Tyson Fury out, none at all.

Dominic Breazeale

I believe I knock Dominic Breazeale out also. Negron, that fight was crazy, I can't believe he struggled that much with Carlos Negron. I wasn't impressed with him at all.

Carlos Negron is a no-hoper. Let's be honest, he's a no-hoper, a powerful journeyman. Those guys are not even keep-busy fights at the level that Dominic Breazeale should be. Those guys are like a comeback fight, if you've been out of the ring for two years, or something like that.

Alexander Povetkin

He's a good fighter, but also he's a coward as well, because he agreed to fight me at ringside after the David Price fight. Then he said no, I'm not going to fight, I will sit around and wait until I get the chance to fight Anthony Joshua.

All of these guys, they are potential big fights. If the public wants to see these fights, you know me, I don't shy away from a fight. I'll fight anyone.

Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk, very good boxer, but he's not a heavyweight. If I fight him, I'm not going there to have a boxing match, I'm going there to have a war with him, and make it uncomfortable for him.

I'm looking to hurt him. He's a much smaller man, okay he's got good movement and good boxing skills, but I'm not coming to have a boxing match with him.

Jarrell Miller

The fat guy? Miller is a big fat mess. I don't understand how he can be supposedly a world level athlete and just come in the shape he does.

He's a mess. How can he be over 300lbs?