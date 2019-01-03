DeGale vs Eubank Jr: James DeGale promises to win 'retirement fight' against Chris Eubank Jr

0:56 James DeGale says his showdown with Chris Eubank Jr in February in London will be a 'retirement fight' James DeGale says his showdown with Chris Eubank Jr in February in London will be a 'retirement fight'

James DeGale has promised to put Chris Eubank Jr into retirement by beating him.

DeGale (25-2-1-KO15) will take on his British super-middleweight rival at The O2, London, on February 23, without a title on the line.

'Chunky' is a former two-time world champion and believes his ability and experience will end Eubank Jr's chances of following him - and his famous father's - footsteps.

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr will meet on February 23

"When he first turned professional he was calling me out, he's very deluded," DeGale said.

"On February 23 I get my chance to deal with this guy good and proper and finish him. After Eubank has lost to me I don't know where he is going to go.

James DeGale labelled Chris Eubank Jr as 'deluded'

"I'm calling this the retirement fight and whoever loses can knock it on the head, it's game over. He's got heart and big set of balls but that's not going to be enough to beat me."

Eubank Jr's (27-2-KO21) only world title fight saw him lose to George Groves in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series last year.

But the 29-year-old believes DeGale - whose first professional defeat came at the hands of Groves back in 2011 - will be the one calling it a day after their super-middleweight showdown.

"This fight has been four or five years in the making and it's going to be a painful lesson for him," he said.

Chris Eubank Jr insists retirement is not an option

"I've been training for years to beat him and I know everything about him. James talks retirement, but that has never even come into my mind.

"I hope he can bring the best he can bring on the night and give the fans the most exciting and explosive fight that we possibly can. I just don't think he has what it takes."