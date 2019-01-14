Ted Cheeseman says he could be one step away from world title level if he defeats European champion

Ted Cheeseman challenges Sergio Garcia for European title, live on Sky Sports

Ted Cheeseman believes he could be one step away from world title level if he defeats European champion Sergio Garcia next month.

The 23-year-old super-welterweight has already claimed the British belt and can add the European title when he takes on the Spaniard at The O2 on February 2, live on Sky Sports.

After 15 straight wins, Cheeseman wants to maintain his swift progress, and hopes victory over Garcia will prove he is ready to then target the very top fighters in his division.

Cheeseman hopes victory over Garcia will continue his rapid rise

"For this fight, it's a European title, he's highly ranked with the world governing bodies, and the thing is once you win a European title, there's only one other step after that," said Cheeseman.

"When you turn pro, your goal is to be a world champion. You don't yourself fully know if you're going to achieve that.

It's a world level fight, so I'll go and put on a good show on February 2, and show how much I'm improving and show what level I'm at." Ted Cheeseman on Sergio Garcia

"You don't even know if you're going to get a shot at it, but if I win this fight on February 2, and I'm highly confident I will after watching my opponent's fights and studying his style, then I'm in line. I'm there, I'm in line, I'm basically there for a world title shot.

"As you say, it's a world level fight, so I'll go and put on a good show on February 2, and show how much I'm improving and show what level I'm at."

British duo Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald are set to fight in March, with the winner likely to pursue a fight with Cheeseman.

Anthony Fowler has called for a clash with Cheeseman

But the south Londoner might firstly pursue his world title ambitions to allow a rivalry to grow with Fowler or Fitzgerald.

"They are both obviously confident in winning, but right now if I go and win on February 2, I will be the ace card, and the pair of them have got a pair of jokers," said Cheeseman.

"They've got to bring something to the table. Can you imagine getting an opportunity for a world title shot, winning a world title, then fight Fowler and this is a mega fight."