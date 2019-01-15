Dmitry Bivol to defend WBA light-heavyweight title against Joe Smith Jr

Dmitry Bivol will make his fifth title defence against Joe Smith Jr

Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA world light-heavyweight title against American Joe Smith Jr in March, live on Sky Sports.

Bivol moved to 15-0 with a comprehensive points win over former unified champion Jean Pascal in November, his fourth successful defence since claiming the WBA belt in 2017 with a first-round knockout of Trent Broadhurst.

The Russian has signed a promotion deal with Matchroom Boxing USA, with the date and venue of the fight to confirmed at a press conference in New York on Friday.

Joe Smith Jr (left) previously held the WBC international strap

Long Islander Smith Jr [24-2 with 20 KOs] beat Bernard Hopkins in the Philadelphia great's last professional fight in 2016 and stopped Andrzej Fonfara inside the opening round six months earlier.

"Everything I've worked for in and out of the gym was to better myself and become a world champion," said Smith Jr. "All the hard work and my determination will pay off come fight night."

"I am glad to finally meet Joe in the ring," added Bivol. "I saw his fights against Fonfara and Hopkins live and always wanted to test my skills against him."