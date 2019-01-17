Canelo vs Jacobs: Daniel Jacobs and Saul Alvarez set for middleweight unification bout

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is moving back down to middleweight

Daniel Jacobs will take on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a middleweight unification bout on May 4 after signing a three-fight deal with Matchroom USA.

IBF champion Jacobs (35-2-KO29) will bid for the WBA and WBC belts held by Alvarez (50-1-2-KO34), who is also the Lineal and Ring Magazine champion at 160lbs.

Daniel Jacobs will put his IBF world title on the line on May 4

Canelo claimed those belts when he defeated Gennady Golovkin in September and he has since stepped up to super-middleweight to take the the WBA belt at 168lbs from Rocky Fielding with a third-round stoppage.

Jacobs beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October to secure the IBF belt, having lost it and the WBA and WBC straps to then undefeated Golovkin in 2017.

"This is the opportunity I have been waiting for, the opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring," Jacobs said.

3:29 Daniel Jacobs said it would be an honour to share a ring with Canelo, late last year Daniel Jacobs said it would be an honour to share a ring with Canelo, late last year

"I have always believed I can beat Canelo and, on May 4, I will get my chance to play it out.

"It's been nearly four years since Canelo has faced an American challenger. It's going to be a huge event where I believe I will cement myself as the best middleweight in the division."

After securing a deal with Jacobs, Matchroom Sport managing director Eddie Hearn said: "What a fight! I can't tell you how happy I am that Danny Jacobs gets this opportunity to fight Canelo on Cinco de Mayo in a massive unification fight.

Eddie Hearn has sealed a three-fight deal with the 'Miracle Man'

"Victory would cap one of the most incredible, inspirational boxing stories of our generation, and Danny and the team will be putting everything in place to lead him to victory.

"Respect to Canelo and Golden Boy [Promotions] for accepting this challenge."

Watch Demetrius Andrade's WBO title fight against Artur Akavov, with Jorge Linares and TJ Doheny also live from Madison Square Garden, New York, in early hours of Saturday, from 2am on Sky Sports Arena.