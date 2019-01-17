Andrade vs Akavov: Demetrius Andrade comes in lighter than challenger Artur Akavov

Demetrius Andrade and Artur Akavov were both inside the limit

Demetrius Andrade weighed in lighter than challenger Artur Akavov ahead of his world title defence at Madison Square Garden, on Friday night.

The unbeaten 'Boo Boo' scaled in at 159.9lbs, ahead of the first defence of his WBO middleweight strap, live on Sky Sports, with Russian foe Akavov bang on the 11st 6lbs (160lbs) limit.

Sky Live: Boo Boo and the MSG bill

Jorge Linares faces Pablo Cesar Cano in his 50th professional fight

Andrade (27-0-KO16) will top a busy New York bill as he looks to take a giant stride towards unifying the middleweight division that includes compatriots Daniel Jacons (IBF), Rob Brant (WBA) and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (WBC).

Fans' favourite Jorge Linares is chief support and he looks to close in on a world title in his fourth weight class. 'El Nino' faces Italian Pablo Cesar Cano, with the pair coming in at 139.4lbs and 139.6lbs respectively, inside the super-lightweight limit of 140lbs.

50 PRO FIGHTS! @JorgeLinares returns to the ring for his 50th bout this weekend.



49 bouts:

4 World Titles 🏅

28 KO's 💥

1 Ringside Magazine Lightweight Belt 🔥#LinaresCano pic.twitter.com/A4FVHnAI1e — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 17, 2019

Irish world champion TJ Doheny will complete the hat-trick of live fights on Sky Sports Arena from 2am, Saturday morning, as he defends his title for the first time.

The IBF super-bantamweight holder came in at 121.8lbs, as did challenger Ryohei Takahashi, from Japan.

TJ Doneny will make his first world title defence against Ryohei Takahashi

On the undercard, female sensation Amanda Serrano made it comfortably inside the super-flyweight limit of 115lbs, clocking 114.2lbs as she looks to become a world champion in her seventh weight class. Eva Voraberger, who stands in her way for the vacant WBO belt, came in at 114.8lbs.

Former world champion - and Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao foe - Chris Algieri weighed in bang on the super-lightweight limit of 140lbs, while Daniel Gonzalez was slightly lighter at 139.4lbs.

1:16 Forget Batman, Spiderman or even Superman... there is a new hero in town! Forget Batman, Spiderman or even Superman... there is a new hero in town!

Watch Demetrius Andrade's WBO title fight against Artur Akavov, with Jorge Linares vs Pablo Cesar Cano, and TJ Doheny vs Ryohei Takahashi at Madison Square Garden, New York, in early hours of Saturday from 2am on Sky Sports Arena.